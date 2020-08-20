Kashmiris across the world observed 15 August as Black Day

And the Indian economy continues to suffer from the pandemic

15 August 2020 was India’s 74th Independence Day, which should have been celebrated but there was little cause for joy. The Indian economy is in tatters. Inflation is in double digits, COVID-19 in India has run amok, while the growth rate is stinted.

According to Economic Times, India’s economy may have contracted by as much as a fourth in the June 2020 quarter because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown that ensued, according to a poll of 11 economists conducted by Economic Times. They warned that a recovery may take a while as the virus spreads and infection numbers rise, prompting further localized closures. Their contraction estimates ranged from 13.6 percent to 25.7 percent and are in line with those seen in other countries hit hard by the coronavirus. The official gross domestic product (GDP) numbers for the first quarter will be released on August 31. The Indian economy grew 4.2 percent in FY20 and 3.1 percent in the quarter ended March 31, signaling that growth was already slowing before the pandemic tightened its grip. June quarter growth in FY20 was 5.2 percent.

Even at the lower end of the range, the contraction will be historic, experts said. India needs to gain control over the outbreak to ensure that economic recovery is sustained, said most of the economists polled by Economic Times, warning that local lockdowns were hurting the nascent recovery. They called for more measures from the government to support growth. India’s nationwide lockdown began on March 25 and was eased in phases in May, leading to a revival in business activity in June.

But July saw states being forced to implement shutdowns in containment zones amid fresh outbreaks, denting the uptick. “We need to have a structured approach to on-and-off lockdowns and have a comprehensive fiscal plan to help the states so that the states can get the desired confidence and mojo back! As of now, containing the virus in rural areas must be the top priority,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser, State Bank of India. He sees a 16.5 percent contraction in the June quarter but that’s an improvement over the previous estimate because of better-than-expected corporate results. India has the highest number of fresh daily infections and is third highest in terms of cumulative cases in the world, behind the USA and Brazil.

“The first quarter bore the most brunt of the stringent lockdown in response to the pandemic, which dealt a sudden stop to nearly three-fourths of the economy for at least two of the three months,” said Radhika Rao, India economist at DBS Bank, predicting a 16.6percent contraction in the first quarter.

India Ratings sees a 13.6 percent contraction, the least in the poll. Chief economist DK Pant said no quarter in the fiscal year would see positive growth. Think tank National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) forecast the steepest decline of 25.7 percent. With a similar outlook of no positive growth this year, Sonal Verma, Nomura’s chief economist for India and Asia excluding Japan, pegged the first-quarter contraction at 15.2 percent. The pandemic is spreading at a much faster rate after the opening up of the economy, Ghosh said separately in an SBI Research note, adding that mortality rates may increase by 0.5-3.5 percent. Manufacturing and services bore the brunt of the pandemic in the quarter ended June. Government transfers, good monsoons and large procurement of foodgrains may help the farm sector grow. Industrial production shrank 35.9 percent in the quarter from a year ago compared with 3 percent growth in the corresponding period last year. Manufacturing shrank 40.7 percent in the quarter while some services were down 35 percent. “For Q1, we are looking at -21 percent, with industry declining 32 percent. The saving grace is agriculture, which we have taken at a 4 percent growth,” said HDFC Bank chief economist Abheek Barua. “Manufacturing was hit in April and May but recovered a little in June,” said Indranil Pan, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, pegging the quarterly contraction at 17 percent. “Certain services segments remain weak and will remain so going ahead.”

“Pent-up demand and inventory restocking buoyed sentiments and production levels soon after, helped by the gradual reopen,” said Rao. High-frequency indicators such as the index of industrial production (IIP), fuel demand, mobility, and e-way bills improved on a monthly basis through the quarter but were still far below last year’s levels. That bounce may not be sustained as consumption and purchasing power will continue to remain stressed as the virus penetrates rural areas, economists warned. Despite sequential improvements, the lockdown continued to plague the economy, according to Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at CARE Ratings. “The fundamental problem remains that due to the lockdown, consumption is still down, jobs are not there and people do not have purchasing power,” he said.

If that were not enough, India’s mishandling of COVID-19 has led to unprecedented deaths. Simultaneously, Kashmiris across the world observed India’s Independence Day as ‘Black Day’.

A complete lockdown was observed on the occasion in Indian illegally occupied Kashmir.

A call for a complete strike was given by veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Geelani, whereas Chairperson of the Awami Action Committee Mirwaiz Umar Farooq led Hurriyat forum, which was supported by almost all Hurriyat organizations, endorsed the call. Geelani, in a message, said that a nation that resorts to usurpation and deprives others of their freedom loses every right to celebrate its independence.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) spokesperson in a statement deplored that all basic human rights and civil liberties have been ruthlessly snatched and violated by India in Indian illegally occupied Kashmir.

Last year, Pakistan observed August 15 as a Black Day and staged rallies and demonstrations to protest New Delhi’s illegal move to strip Indian illegally occupied Kashmir of its special status. Rallies were also organized in Lahore, Kohat, Chiniot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Rojhan, Bhimber, Sukkur, Vehari, Kashmore, Sahiwal, Shahkot, Kalabagh, Bhatta Sultanpur, Talumba, Chonia, and Shikarpur to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

This year the fervor was higher in pitch. Members of civil society, political parties, religious and international human rights organization, groups and monitoring cells urged India to desist from sabotaging peace and actual status of Kashmir. According to the government’s decision, flags on all public buildings in Lahore, including the Punjab Governor House, Punjab Assembly, Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Town Hall, Lahore High Court, Lahore Museum and other government offices, were flown at half-mast.

Pakistan has taken the lead in building pressure on India to reverse its decision on Illegally Occupied Kashmir and is lending moral pressure on India. The beating that Indian troops received at the hands of China at Ladakh, provide impetus to Pakistan to apply pressure on India to abide by the UN Resolutions on Kashmir and settle the seven decades plus old issue peacefully.