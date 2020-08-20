FM Qureshi reaches China on ‘very important’ visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached China on Thursday on an official day-long visit which he described as “very important”.

Pakistan’s Ambassador in China Moeenul Haq, along with officials from the Chinese Foreign Ministry received FM Qureshi at Hannan airport.

Earlier, the foreign minister left for China to attend the second round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, a statement from the Foreign Office said on Thursday.

In a video message released before his departure, the foreign minister said he was going on a “very important trip to China” and that he had a discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan before leaving.

“I am leaving on a very important visit to China. I had a discussion with the prime minister regarding this visit yesterday. My delegation will represent the stance of the political and military leadership of the country. I am hopeful that my meeting with Foreign Minister Wang Yi will prove to be beneficial for both countries,” Qureshi said.

Qureshi, who is accompanied by senior officials, will visit China’s Hainan province where he will lead the Pakistani delegation in the dialogue, the FO statement added. He is scheduled to return on Friday.

State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will lead the Chinese side during the dialogue, according to the statement.

“During the dialogue, both sides will discuss cooperation on Covid-19, bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest,” the FO said.

“This time the strategic dialogue is highly relevant and the two sides will take the opportunity to discuss anti-epidemic cooperation, bilateral ties and other regional and international issues of mutual interest,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian announced at the regular ministry briefing.

“The visit will play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ and deepen strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues,” the FO statement added.

The first round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue took place in March 2019 in which both sides vowed to protect the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) from “all kinds of threats”.

Reports emerging on Wednesday suggested the foreign minister will “hold meetings with his Chinese counterpart and senior leadership while important decisions will be taken regarding the visit of the Chinese president to Pakistan.”

He was also expected to call upon Chinese President Xi Jinping during the trip.