Federal Government introduces home finance facility for KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali, has said that the federal government has introduced the bank home finance facility for the construction of houses to provide shelter to the low-income strata. He expressed these views while addressing a press briefing along with Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Local government Kamran Bangash, on a two years performance of the housing department.

The provincial minister said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in collaboration with Pakistan Housing Foundation would construct 20,000 grey structure houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in the Sarozai area of Peshawar, for which the balloting process has already been completed. He said the total cost of the project was 97 bn rupees. The housing minister was also flanked by Secretary Housing Daud Khan and Director General Provincial Housing Authority Imran Wazir in the press briefing.

Dr Amjad Ali said that the provincial government has a special focus on the housing sector in the province, the construction of houses would promote various allied industries, and would generate employment opportunities in the province. He said that the purpose of the housing department was not to earn profit from people, rather provide them with housing facilities on, no profit no loss basis.

The housing minister said the housing department has provided two percent quota to journalists in the Sarozai housing scheme, while quota would also be provided in the Jalozai housing scheme. He said around 85 percent of the construction work has been completed in the Jalozai housing scheme, and the possession letters would be awarded to the allottees in December this year. He stated the housing department was going to further extend the Jalozai housing scheme by around 5000 Kanal.

Ali further stated that the provincial government has sent letters to various district administrations to identify land for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. He said all of the housing schemes of the provincial government were on barren land and no scheme would be allowed on agricultural land in the province.

The provincial housing minister said that the housing department, in collaboration with Federal Employees Housing Authority, would build 20 plus stories high rise apartment building in Nishtarabad area of Peshawar, which would be completed at a cost of 15 bn rupees. He said 90 percent of work on Hayatabad High Rise building for government employees had been accomplished, and the balloting process has already been completed. He added the Civil Quarter Kohat Road flats scheme for government employees would be completed in 2022.

While addressing the press briefing Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash said that the local government department has written to the Federal Investigative Agency to take action against the illegal housing schemes in the province. He said the government would make no compromise on illegal housing schemes. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a comprehensive strategy on the housing sector in the country. He said the previous government had only raised slogans of houses, while the incumbent government was taking concrete steps for it.