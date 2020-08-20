Creation of new district in Karachi approved by Sindh Cabinet

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Thursday has given its approval of forming a new district in the Keamari area by splitting Karachi’s District West, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s spokesperson.

The new district will include SITE, Baldia, Harbour, and Maripur sub-divisions, the spokesperson continued.

He added that the west district had a population of 3,914,757, making it the most highly populated district in the province.

Currently, Karachi Division comprises six districts namely, South, East, West, Malir, Korangi, and Central.

The Korangi District was created by the PPP government in 2013 to make the port city “manageable”.

CM Shah, during a meeting on Thursday, suggested renaming the south district to ‘District Karachi’ and renaming of other districts after the famous areas of the city.

He added that a few ministers have encouraged bifurcating Khairpur as well.

Furthermore, The CM spokesperson said that the provincial cabinet approved the Trust Act, and discussed measures against money laundering in the law.

MQM-P, PTI OPPOSE NEW DISTRICT

MQM-P will challenge PPP’s decision of a new district in the court, according to its leader Faisal Sabzwari.

“Lahore, Multan and other big cities are based on one district,” he said, adding that the PPP is trying to bring its “fake mandate” in Karachi.

He accused PPP of continuing to disintegrate the metropolis.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman said that his party also rejects the Sindh cabinet’s move.

“New avenues of making money are being introduced,” he claimed, adding that they “doubt the intentions” of the PPP.