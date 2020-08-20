Action starts against encroachments on CDA land and violation of building laws

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started removal of encroachments on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and has retrieved 12,751 kanals land worth approximately Rs 403.5 billion in the federal capital until now.

According to sources, following a decision taken in the meeting of the federal cabinet on July 28, 2020, Chairman CDA, in a meeting of the federal cabinet, informed that 7,714,355 square yards (12,751 kanals) of land worth Rs 403.5 billion has far been retrieved by CDA. They said that removal of encroachments from green areas of sectors F-6, F-7 and F-8 has been completed and 35 kanals of land has been recovered. They said that 80 different types of structures in Model Town Humak got razed and 30 kanals of prime land recovered from land grabbers. Total 570 illegally built shops along with road in Bari Imam Bazar got razed besides one-kilometre strip on either side of the road being cleared, said sources.

As per sources, the federal cabinet, in its meeting held on August 11, 2020, has directed Chairman CDA to issue notices to remove encroachments on the roads and the Margalla Hills National Park, and immediately take cognizance of the matters pertaining to Monal restaurant. It has further directed that in case of any violation, required legal proceedings should be initiated against the owners.

The federal government has also directed the CDA to contemplate allowing food carts in the Blue Area to provide livelihood to the poor which could provide access to inexpensive street food for the workers and visitors to the commercial area. And, the entire activity shall be regulated by the CDA so that it does not create a nuisance for the other residents of the federal capital.

According to documents, CDA has so far retrieved 92 kanal of land worth Rs 2.9 billion situated on the right of Kashmir Highway, sector G-12, while 95 kanals of land worth 3.0 billion of Korang Nullah bed, and 1,400 kanals of land worth Rs 44.3 billion of the right of GT road, Tarnol. Similarly, 510 kanals of Bahria Enclave-Kuri road- land worth Rs16.1 billion has been retrieved, 2,320 kanals of land worth Rs 73.5 billion situated in Zoo-cum Botanical Garden, 1,775 kanals of land worth Rs 56.2 billion located in sector E-12, 65 kanals of Quaid-e-Azam university land worth Rs 2.1 billion, 36 kanals land worth Rs 1.2 billion of Blue Area, Mauve Area, and Margalla road (outside plot lines), 165 kanals worth Rs 5.2 billion of King Hammad Medical University land, 122 kanals worth Rs 3.9 billion of Malpur village, 10 kanals worth Rs 0.3 billion of Saidpur village land, and 6oo kanals worth Rs 18.9 billion of Park Enclave land has been retrieved. Furthermore, 3,261 kanals of land worth Rs 103.2 billion of sector C-15, 2,000 kanals of land worth Rs 63.3 billion of sector I-15/3 and 300 kanals of land worth Rs9.5 billion situated in Chatta Bakhtawar has been retrieved.

Sharing details of encroachment on CDA land and actions so far taken, the sources said that 1076 structures were demolished in sector E-12, while 2208 kanals of state land cleared from all illegal encroachments and sectors E-12/2 and E-12/3 cleared. They said that Park Enclave Phase-II has been cleared as 600 kanals of state land is cleared from encroachments and development work of road infrastructure has been initiated. They said 2000 kanals of state land in sector I-15/3 was cleared and possession of state land was handed over to contractors for commencement of development work. Sector C-15 is clear from illegal encroachment, while development is near completion in Park Enclave-I and development process started in Park Enclave-II, said sources.

About encroachment at Margalla road of the federal capital, sources also informed that service roads north, south and east have been occupied in violation in sector E-8 while amendments in the layout of sector E-8 without seeking CDA approval e.g establishment of Bahria university and building plans of individual buildings within this sector have not been approved by CDA. They said that the Golf club was developed in the north of sector E-8 by occupying CDA land illegally. They said service roads north, south, and east have been illegally occupied in sector E-9 while CDA approval for the establishment of Air University, PAF hospital, PAFSOM Arena etc in sector E-9 was not obtained. Building plans of individual buildings with the sector (E-9) have not been approved by CDA while construction and development in the north of E-9 was without CDA approval, said sources.

“Recent survey has exposed 108 buildings of public sector departments are in violation and the list includes buildings of IESCO, schools/colleges etc while a survey regarding violations in public sector buildings is also in progress,” said sources.

It is also learnt from sources that Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has cleared the land of Punjab Forest in Margalla, Tumair and Maira areas. They said the land of Punjab Forest was under massive encroachment as Punjab Forest Department never protected its land from illegal encroachment while not even a single forest check post or forest guard is present anywhere in above-mentioned areas and Lohi Bher forest area is still under encroachment by different housing societies. The ICT administration has written a letter to the forest department for planning an operation however response is still awaited, said sources.