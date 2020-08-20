49 years ago today, Rashid Minhas touched height of glory

LAHORE: The 49th martyrdom anniversary of Pakistan’s national hero, Rashid Minhas, was marked across the country on Thursday with tributes paid to his services.

Rashid — who was born on Feb 17, 1951 — remains the youngest officer to receive Nishan-e-Haider, country’s highest gallantry honour, and was the first recipient of the award for the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

He got his early education from Karachi and upon reaching the tender age of 17, he joined Pakistan Air Force Academy in Risalpur as a Flying Cadet. In 1971, Rashid graduated from the academy as a general duty pilot and was posted to PAF base Masroor in Karachi’s Mauripur area to hone his skills as a fighter pilot.

On August 20, 1971, as a pilot still under training, Rashid was taxing out a T-33 Jet trainer for take-off, when a pilot instructor, Flight Lieutenant Mataur Rahman, forced his way into the rear cockpit. In mid-air, Rahman knocked Minhas out, seized control of the aircraft and headed towards India.

With just 40 miles of Pakistan territory remaining, Rashid regained consciousness and tried to regain control of his aircraft. Failing to do so, he did the only thing within his control to prevent the aircraft from being taken to India — he forced that plane to crash just 32 miles from the Indian border, deliberately sacrificing his life for the honour of Pakistan.

Rashid was laid to rest on August 21, 1971, with full military honours. The young trainee pilot’s entire family attended the funeral, along with senior PAF and other military personnel.

Rashid was posthumously awarded country’s top military honour, announced by then president Gen Yahya Khan. He became the youngest man and the only member of the air force to win the award.

Paying homage to Minhas, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said he “lived up to great traditions of Pakistan Air Force serving the motherland”.

Today we remember supreme sacrifice of Pilot officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-e -Haider) in the line of duty. Pilot officer Rashid Minhas lived up to great traditions of Pakistan Air Force serving the motherland.#OurMartyrsOurHeroes — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 19, 2020

The Twitter handle of the National Assembly also remembered the pilot for “his undying love for homeland and indelible bravery”.