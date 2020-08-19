Voice for justice 

A Baloch from Turbat, Hayat Mirza Baloch was killed by a FC personal, after a blast in absor, despite being innocent. Now the question is how many parents have to lose their hayats like this? It was called a mistake but the young man was shoted eight bullets that clearly shows it wasn’t a mistake. He lost his life with the dream of being a CSS officer and serve his country. None of us can imagine the heartbreaking scenario of his parents as he was gunned down in front of them. Undoubtedly, Hayat cannot be back but raising our voice is necessary to give him justice.

Mahnaz Mushtaq

Turbat