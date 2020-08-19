Unsustainable burden of pensions

We need switch over to a gratuity system

The pensions burden on the national exchequer has crossed the trillion-rupee mark. At Rs 1.1 trillion it is about 15 percent of the budget, with Rs 900 billion being the share of the provinces. I am fully supportive of the retirees as it was a part of their package when they were hired, but this system cannot continue any longer. If not stopped, first the provinces and then the country will go bankrupt. There has to be a change of direction. Starting from 2021 pensions should be replaced with gratuity and provident fund for all new inductees putting this colonial-era practice to an end. Pensions, Government Officers Residences ( GORs ) and membership of elite clubs were part of the colonization process together with several other perks.

I remember on the sidewalk of the Charing Cross on the Mall, trained domestic help looking for work would gather to be picked up by prospective employers. Most of them carried ‘Letters of Recommendation’ from the colonial masters whom they had served. Some of them even had pensions coming from abroad. They were well trained and very competent but fussy as they had a secondary income. My father preferred them as their presentation and demeanour was impressive, but my mother never got along with them as according to her they considered themselves to be master chefs or ‘Lat Sahib’ and would refuse to indulge in menial kitchen work like washing the dishes or cutting the vegetables. The poor fellows never survived for long in local kitchens and had to rely on their pensions coming from ‘gora memsahib’. Gradually they faded away but unfortunately our royal colonial bureaucracy and their GORs survived together with their pensions to rule over us, the so-called free people of the land of the pure. The burden has now become unbearable, so no more pensions. Like the pensionable ‘Master Chefs of Charing Cross’ faded away, this system of pensions should now be replaced with better sustainable and self-generating funds.

The current system is a levy on the budget with no long-term planning or back-up accumulated funds. The provident fund approach, which is now prevalent in the world, is self-generating. The employee contribution is matched by the employer and deposited into a retirement account. These funds are then invested to yield profits. At the time of retirement the employees receives the entire amount and is then largely on his own while the role of the state ends. In the current arrangement, the retiree receives a monthly pension, and after death of the retired employee, the wife is entitled to this money, and in after her death the unmarried daughter. It is a long term unending outflow of money for which no thinking has been done in the last 72 years. Most of us who started working in Grade 17 drew salary in hundreds while the pensions are now in lakhs, the system has finally dried up.

Unfortunately in the land of the pure human development has been compromised to meet other obligations of the state with pension being one of them. It is time to revisit our priorities, create funds to be invested intelligently and then disbursed. I remember the words of my old man, “Never touch your capital, live off its income”. Where has all our money gone? Mostly consumed by perks, pomp, imprudence, non-productive expenditures, pensions and corruption

In addition to salaries the bill of perks runs into billions. The retired judges of the superior judiciary are entitled to a hefty pension, and also get chauffeur-driven cars of recent model. All this was made possible after the Lawyers Movement of 2007. Now the judiciary is free but expensive with a huge backlog of undecided cases. After the martial law of 5 July 1977, pensionable government jobs were doled out to win favours in which both merit and performance were largely ignored. Today the entire non-performing state apparatus has become an unbearable burden for the nation. Finally reforms are being considered. After 20 years of service, performance evaluations will be carried out for the job to continue. This together with removing the facility of future pensions will go a long way in reforming the system and reducing the budget deficit.

In the USA, the cut-throat capitalist approach of survival of the fittest was adopted. There were no pensions or social support system till the Great Depression of the 1930s. President Franklin D Roosevelt introduced a Social Security ( SS) system as a state pension fund for the elderly. Every citizen is issued a SS Number ( SSN). It is a kind of a tax levy both on the employee and the employer. On attaining the age of 60 years individuals can claim a monthly stipend. President Barack Obama introduced ‘Obamacare’ which basically provides health benefits to people who do not have insurance. The Republican politicians do not believe in welfare and remain opposed to both these initiatives of the Democrats as they believe that such benevolence is counterproductive.

In the initial years of Pakistan, upper ceiling of pensions were notified, for example, for the National Bank of Pakistan it was fixed at Rs 650 per month. Several other departments had different ceilings. These limits were helpful in planning and organizing pension payments. Then the courts jumped in, limits were challenged and exceeded without back-up coverage. The entire system is now in free fall and has become unbearable. I remember in the not too distant past weddings that were incomplete without the stand-up comedians ( bhand s), there used to be long dialogues about gratification (wadai) on the birth of a child. Finally when the amount was settled the receiver asked where would he get the money from, while the payee replied where would he pay from and the entire matter ended in laughter. We are in a similar situation: while the demand keeps rising there is no money in the kitty to pay. It may have a sad ending as it is not an act of comedy performed on weddings.

Most autonomous organizations like corporations and universities did not have pensions to start with. I started my career as an engineer in the Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Centre, an affiliated institution of the Ministry of Industries and Production. There were no pensions or house rent allowances. Most General Managers were posted from other departments and were entitled to all the perks as employees of the centre. Whenever we demanded the same benefits we were reminded that we were not Ministry employees, hence not entitled. Finally the stepmotherly treatment was ended and the jobs declared pensionable.

The Defence Forces had one unified budget covering both salaries and pensions but when the number of retirees increased their burden was shifted to the main budget, hereby increasing the government’s pension bill. Now that lifespans have increased, pensioners enjoy retirement perks for decades. My father, the entrepreneur who always believed in investing his money to earn a living, always marked those retired friends whose years of pension exceeded their term of service. He kept his capital in circulation, in later years, he booked cars and then sold them for profit. After his death in 1991, when I went to wrap up his business interests, there were about 25 automobiles waiting to be sold. Finally the amount was collected and distributed amongst his heirs.

