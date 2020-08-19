Transgender issue in Pakistan

Pakistan is the second largest Islamic state in the world. Islam has given equal rights to everyone. Through electronic and print media, we found that being an Islamic state; still transgender are neglected by the government and the local society. There is many NGO’s working for human rights, but also they have ignored the transgender. We found, that in Pakistan the transgender are ignored in every walk of life including, education, government jobs, health care and even security for their life.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan gave certain rights to the trans community, but these rights are still not properly implemented. Even their own families do not accept them. One of the most sensitive social issues in Pakistan is discrimination and violence against the transgender community. Trans people, also known as the “third” gender, are considered an abomination by society.

We stand together in opposition to such abuse and inequality. As believers in human rights and justice, it is our duty to support all marginalised communities as they fight for respect and equality. And as feminists, we believe that we need to keep fighting for gender-based services and resources together.

Irma yousuf

Karachi