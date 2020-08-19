Reopening with caution

The Government took a bold decision to lift restrictions on many sectors following a drop in Coronavirus cases. This decision was taken for the sake of economic survival. The business community, industrialists, and mill owners and the general public will benefit from this concession as it would likely revive the economy. However, this also puts the responsibility on everyone to do their part to stop the spread of this deadly disease. It is our collective responsibility to avoid social and physical contact as much as possible. We must all do our part by wearing masks, avoiding unnecessary handshakes, hugging, and close interactions to reduce the spread of Coronavirus. The owners of big Stores and Malls should use their influence on their customers to encourage safe behaviors. I would go to the extent that the business community must not only follow all precautions itself but also refuse to entertain anyone not following the SOPs at their business. Similarly, politicians (MNAs, MPAs, and ministers) and prominent personalities should lead by example and follow all precautions in public. We must as a nation understand that the decision by the government to lift the restrictions was to revive the economy and by no means it should be taken as a declaration that the virus is over. The Coronavirus is still lurking around and we all must exhibit responsible behaviors to stay safe while keeping the economy going.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad