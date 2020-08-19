Power problems to continue 

There is a misunderstanding that recent negotiations between the government and IPPs resulting in signing of MoUs have settled the power issues in favour of the client . As a matter of fact , the contracts signed between the parties still hold good . The government does not gain anything materially through these MoUs , as their contents are not binding on the IPPs as long as the wishes of the client ( the government) as mentioned there in are not converted into fresh contracts between the parties .

IPPs have not given any legal undertakings to undo the previous sovereign contracts already in force .

So there is no occasion of being optimistic prematurely on the final fate of the MoUs .

The problem of continuously rising circular debt haunts us as before and the authorities are silent on this grave issue which is eating away our economy.

The wretched power distribution system continues unattended with its technical and commercial pitfalls .

It is pity that many parts of the country suffer load shedding even in these times of surplus generating capability simply because power can not reach the end consumers because of transmission & distribution bottle necks .

Only God knows when will our power system will be corrected .

Engr Riaz Bhutta

Lahore