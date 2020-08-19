Mushahid Hussain condemns FBR’s treatment of Palestinian envoy

ISLAMABAD: Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Tuesday lashed out on the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for violating international laws and diplomatic norms.

He said that FBR directly sent a notice to a friendly, foreign ambassador of the State of Palestine, summoned him and, detained two of his vehicles. He further added that these acts are directly against the Vienna Convention and the international law.

He lauded the efforts of minister Ali Muhammad Khan on the recognition of Palestine but said that FBR’s act is clear mistreatment of the envoy.

He said that a lot of political leaders including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Shareef have taken a stand for Palestine in the past, and FBR’s actions go directly against what those past leaders stood for.

He asked the government why the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not take an action against the FBR. “Is this the incompetence of the concerned authorities or simply bad faith?” he asked.

He further said that the FBR apologised earlier but this was not acceptable, especially at this moment when Israel is being recognised as a nation internationally.

Meanwhile, the senator also appreciated that Pakistan government rejected the recognition of Israel. He said that this recognition would legitimise the oppression of Palestinians and undermine the Kashmir issue. He also said that accepting the recognition of Israel would mean toeing the line of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the leader of Israel and Modi are “cousins”.

He said that FBR stepped out of their domain to target the Palestinian ambassador and demanded a full-scale enquiry against FBR’s actions.