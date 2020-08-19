Mission to Saudi Arabia

Result not known

COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa went to Saudi Arabia because the PTI government’s Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, had made so monumental a faux pas that no mere civilian representative or lower-ranking officer would do to pull the fat out of the fire. While certainly nothing like Napoleon’s retreat from Moscow, when not only the campaign had failed but his Army was destroyed, General Bajwa’s return did not answer the question of whether Mr Qureshi’s remarks had been papered over or not. However, it should be noted that General Bajwa was not invited to see either the Saudi King, Salman bin Abdulaziz, or the Crown Prince, Muhammad bin Salman, who also holds the Defence portfolio. General Bajwa met the Saudi Chief of General Staff, as well as the Deputy Defence Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, but clearly while obeying the letter of protocol, Saudi Arabia did not go out of its way for General Bajwa.

Saudi coldness towards Pakistan had set in before Mr Qureshi’s remarks, and his daring might owe something to the Saudi tilt towards India, which owes itself to its huge investment there, which will reach $100 billion, under Crown Prince Salman’s Vision 2030, which sees diversifying away from oil. While India is much larger than Pakistan, that amount may be compared to the $62 billion China is putting into the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Though Pakistan provides cheap labour to Saudi Arabia, it does not provide the sort of economic opportunities that India does. Saudi commercial interests have begun to be reflected in its diplomacy, as it has begun to lean on Pakistan, on issues such as the Kashmir lockdown and convicted spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a television interview marking two years of the PTI government said that there is no tension between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and countries have differing perceptions of their national interests, and these interests need not coincide. But that does not mean a minister should be allowed to shoot off his mouth for no good reason. If former Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Ali Awadh Asseri’s scathing rebuke of Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s remarks, in a recent op-ed, is any indication, Saudi-Pak relations are anything but normal and cannot be restored easily.