Leading country towards a welfare state

The PM is clearly in over his head

Prime Minister Imran Khan had pledged that once in government, he would carry out sweeping reforms for the country’s welfare. He ended two years of his term without enacting a significant reform in any social, administrative, economic or judicial sphere.

In his Tuesday interview on a private TV channel the PM reiterated for the umpteenth time that fighting against the mafia is a mission of his life. He needs to realize that people do not judge a leader from his claims, intentions or even plans, but from his performance. The PM acknowledges that prices of basic commodities have gone beyond the poor people’s capacity to pay. He maintains however that the cartels are responsible for the phenomenon and that unlike the past rulers he is not part of any cartel. That despite being the head of a government that is fully supported by the establishment he has failed to rein in the cartels, is a reflection on his competence. People want a PM to be a go-getter rather than a namby-pamby true blue.

The PM claims the last two years were his biggest struggle to try to steer Pakistan towards becoming a welfare state. Before the arrival of the pandemic, PTI government’s policies had already added 2.2million to the unemployed. Before the PTI took over the growth rate was 5 percent. After two years of PM Khan’s tenure it has gone down to 1.5 percent. The inflation rate has risen in two years from 6 percent to 15 percent, affecting mostly essential food items. It is therefore a travesty to claim that Mr Khan has put the country on the path to becoming a welfare state. Any referendum over whether the people were better off two years back or now, will overwhelmingly go against Mr Khan.

The biggest blinkers that reduce a PM’s ability to see the reality are the sycophants that gather around the heads of government. There is a need on the part of Mr Khan to be wary of those who tell him that the crisis is over, that he has settled on the crease now and is set for a longer innings.