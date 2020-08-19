Development Projects at halt as MD of KPITB remains unappointed

PESHAWAR: Due to the non-appointment of managing director (MD) by the provincial government, the development projects and financial matters of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa information technology board (KPITB) have come to a standstill.

Currently, five projects were running with the provincial support of international organizations but are facing suspension due to the absence of an MD. These projects include Darshal, Youth Employment Program, Early Age Programming, and internship programs. Work on these provincial-funded issues has stalled due to the non-appointment of MD of KPITB.

According to Information Technology Board sources, Ex-Managing Director Dr. Shehbaz Khan retired after completing his tenure in accordance with the law. Only the Managing Director has the authority to authorize financial matters, and no one else is authorized to run the affairs of the board.

“This has led to an administrative crisis in the board,” said the sources, adding that “More than 100 employees are working on the board who are deprived of their July salaries.”

The federal government had directed all departments to pay salaries of the staff ahead of Eid al-Adha, but still, the KPITB employees have not received their July salaries. Along with this, the process of payment of bills and purchases also stands halted. Officials said that two advertisements for the appointment of new MD have been issued, but the appointment has not been made due to unknown reasons.

There are also rumors that the tenure of former MD Dr. Shahbaz Khan has been extended, which has further slowdown the new deployments.

According to Ziaullah Bangash, Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Information Technology, he is well aware of the issue, and a summer has been set to the CM to assign extra-charge to an official of the board to run the financial affairs of the board. He added he had suggested the names of three directors of the board for an extra charge, and one of the names will be approved soon.