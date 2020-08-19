CTD kills two terror suspects

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has killed two suspected militants of a proscribed organisation in an encounter, officials said on Wednesday.

CTD official Mazhar Mashwani said a raid was carried out on an intelligence tip-off regarding the presence of the alleged militants in the area. The suspects were killed in the exchange of fire with CTD officials.

He disclosed that the two alleged militants who were killed were later identified as Rafiq and Adnan.

CTD said that during the encounter, three wanted militants were killed along with the wife and a child of one of the militants.