Books over drugs

The dream that our children will hold books instead of heroin must not just remain a dream. In Buleda, Kech drugs are supplied so easily under the open sky with no fear, which is why every other person in buleda is a drug addict, including children. The people of Buleda region of district Kech has came out from their homes and took out the third rally on Sunday against the widespread use of drugs. The people had appealed the concerned authorities to take immediate action against the drug dealer and users. Particularly, the new generations who are our future, has to be protected against the use of drugs. The reason behind the unfavorable situations in Buleda is the increasing rate of drug trafficking. We beseech the government to take concrete actions against the smugglers to prevent the future of our youth against narcotics.

Fiza Nasir

Turbat