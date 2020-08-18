US Foreign Policy in Post-Election Era

Which way will it settle?

BY: SOHAIL AHMED SOOMRO

COUNTRIES across the globe are increasingly become curious about who is going to assume the USA’s highest office as the world’s longest election process is inching towards its destination, since the US presidential election is directly or indirectly concerned with the future of global politics.

Will the election outcome in November foster more of the same norms or a change in policy? Whether US electoral history is going to repeat itself, for mostly presidents had won second terms in the USA’s electoral history or is the Democrat Biden going to get through to the White House? Will nationalist sentiments continue to perpetuate in US politics or will liberal internationalism will become the dominant force in the post-election era? Will the future of the USA be more inclined to pro-Monroe isolationism or pro-Wilson internationalism? With the election merely three months away, Democratic candidate Joe Biden, having significant lead over Republican President Trump whose approval rating has been dropped considerably due to mismanagement during the covid-19 pandemic and loss of control over the declining US economy, but the unusual election amidst continuing the covid-19 pandemic means there would be high unpredictability in the outcome.

Nevertheless, it becomes imperative to analyze how different would be the foreign policy outlook of these two contenders based on what they have said and done so far. Trump is expected to stay on a ‘USA- First’ unilateralist policy, with despite for international organizations and treaties and paying no heed to US traditional alliances including NATO, as well alienating allies. Biden, on other hand, has not been new to foreign policy, and calls himself a “liberal internationalist.” He is expected to revive the multilateral identity of the USA, re-establish partnerships in Europe and Asia, rejoin international bodies and redefine ties with allies and strengthen NATO, as expressing enduring supporter for the alliance.

Will nationalist sentiments continue to perpetuate in US politics or liberal internationalism will become dominant force in post-election era?

Undoubtedly, China is the most important country around which both the candidates have to contest the election. Either Biden or Trump, or rather both, would have to come hard upon China, as the US public bears highly unfavorable sentiments when it comes to China. However, US-China relations have been highly strained under the Trump Administration, mainly due to the concerns ranging from the Chinese biggest tech communication Huawei’a involvement in US espionage to Beijing’s claim on disputed territory in the South China Sea. Although Biden criticizes Trump for historic blunder in handling pandemic even though he was informed by US intelligence agencies about the severity of the Wuhan virus. Moreover, Biden considers Trump’s confused administration as a pleasure for China particularly due to his alienation from US traditional allies and abandonment of the USA’s global leadership role in international organization such as the World Health Organization. Trump’s retention of the White House means a similar policy for China; in contrast, a Biden Administration would try to keep multilateral pressure on China through renewed relations with US allies. He has certainly justification to expand restrictions on China over increasing human rights abuse in Xinjiang province.

Likewise, Biden is more obvious on how US foreign policy is likely to be in Middle East under his Administration. Trump’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has increased tensions between the USA and Iran, and this pushed both countries to the brink of war and a greater influx of US forces in the region which diverted them from the purpose of carrying counterterrorism strikes in the region. Biden is more inclined to re-enter into the JCPOA deal with Iran through diplomacy, only if Iran would show strict compliance with the stipulated terms. On the contrary, Trump’s counterpart wants to give up Riyadh’s support for war in Yemen.

Additionally, Trump has not proved to be effective in rolling back the North Korean nuclear programme even though he met North Korea’s supreme leader, Kim Jong-il, three times in 2018 and 2019. This is what caused harsh criticism for Trump for setting US prestige at stakes for little cause. Quite the opposite, the Democratic contestant has ruled out any possible meeting with Kim without preconditions.

Additionally, Trump has been quite clear on US foreign policy in Afghanistan during his Presidency; and his Administration left no stone unturned to bring back US forces home from the country’s longest war. His Administration made the historical US-Taliban deal in February 2020 in Doha. However, the complete withdrawal of foreign forces depends more upon intra-Afghan talks and the Taliban’s commitment to repel other banned Islamist outfits, mainly ISIS. The former vice president holds much the same notion of bringing back US forces to home from Afghanistan, but for the sake of combating terrorism, he feels a small number of Special Forces and intelligence assets should be ensured in Afghanistan. However, the fate of Afghanistan is more or less the same after the presidential election.

Undeniably, Trump has come soft upon Russia since his succession to White House and he mostly avoids discussing Russia explicitly; however Russia has been making every possible effort to uproot the democratic values of the West. Biden has been holding a grudge against Russia. While addressing the public during his election campaign, Biden blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for weakening NATO, dividing the European Union and undermining the US electoral system. Thus post-election era, if the Democratic candidate succeeds, it would be more straining for US-Russian relations.

South Asia would not be of much importance for both candidates, but they would like to reinforce ties with India so as to make a balance of power with China in the region. However, Biden would recognize the problem of dealing with India due to growing concerns over its authoritarian regime and increasing human rights violation predominantly in Kashmir; besides his vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who is of Indian origin, has become a hot subject in the media and among the Indian Diaspora during these days, and most of them consider such a gesture as pro-Indian. A Biden Administration thus may prove to be a positive sign for Delhi. Moreover, Biden has visited to Pakistan plenty of times however he would be more inclined to be engaged with Islamabad more predictably than his counterpart Trump. Much of it will depend upon how bold and creative Islamabad is in engaging his administration.