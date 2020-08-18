Qureshi, Imran dropped off at daycare during emergency Saudi trip

RAWALPINDI/RIYADH: Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi have been dropped off at daycare during the ongoing emergency trip to Saudi Arabia, The Dependent has reliably learnt.

Sources within the Khalaai Markaz in G-6/1 near Aabpara market confirmed that both Imran and Qureshi were dropped off at their daycare over the weekend ahead of the departure to Riyadh on Monday.

“As always, they were happy to be dropped off with their play things and goodie bags,” a registered early childhood educator, speaking on condition of anonymity, informed The Dependent.

“The Khalai Markaz is where they have their favourite play place. They’ll be kept busy till they’re picked up upon arrival from Saudi Arabia.”

Meanwhile, sources privy to the meeting in Riyadh confirmed that Qureshi and Imran, and their upbringing, were thoroughly discussed.

“We admire the way you’re taking care of them, nurturing them, and helping them grow as obedient offspring,” the guests were told in Riyadh.

“But, of course, that’s the thing – you just have to watch them all the time. You can’t leave them unattended,” the guests were further told.

At press time, Imran was chasing after the army figurine that Qureshi threw out of the pram.