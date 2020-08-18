Opp accuses PTI regime of causing ‘unmitigated disaster’

Talking to the media later in the day, PPP Information Secretary Nafisa Shah criticised the PTI government for increasing inflation and national debt. “I challenge PTI to tell the people how much was one child indebted [to the IMF] when it came into power and how much is one child indebted now.”

She added that the PTI government had dropped a “bomb of inflation” on the people. “There has been a 102 per cent increase in wheat prices from when we were in government and 70-80pc increase in sugar prices. The price of oil in our government was 40pc less than it is today.

“The tsunami of inflation has broken the [people’s] backs,” she said.

She criticised the government for “giving in” to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), saying that after the “PTI-IMF government, now the PTI-IMF-FATF government would rule [over people]”. She added that they would enact laws which would force businesses to shut down.

She also lashed out at the government for what she termed the “destruction of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)”.

“The damage they have caused to PIA, we repeatedly say it counts as treason. They have caused Rs90-100bn loss to PIA so far and it was [because of] one statement that the minister made in the Assembly. We have not been told [to] date who these pilots were,” she added.