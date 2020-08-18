Imran terms two years in office as ‘toughest challenge’ of his life

–Premier reiterates resolve to keep fighting against cartels and mafias

–Says Pakistan’s direction set towards welfare state in last two years

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government completed its two years in power on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his resolve to continue fighting against corrupt cartels in the country, saying that fighting against mafias was the mission of his life.

In an interview with a private news channel, the prime minister said that his tenure as prime minister was the ‘biggest struggle of his life filled with challenges’, including crashed economy, foreign debts and power crisis. “From sports to politics, my entire life is all about struggle. Even in government, I confronted the challenges with a spirit to never give up,” he added.

“If someone asks me what I did for the country during my tenure, I will say that I have set its direction right to realise the dream of its forefathers,” Imran said.

“If you have to prosper, you have to adopt policies of Madina-like welfare state and my government is struggling to make this country a welfare state,” he added, blaming the “elite capture” for the country’s woes.

“They [elite] do not accept supremacy of law… they consider themselves privileged and they want to topple my government because I am working against their interest,” he further said while hinting towards his opponents.

The premier said that when he took over power in 2018 all institutions of the country was in disarray and the country’s economy was on verge of collapse. “We were going to default on debts, our fiscal deficit was huge and there were a lot irregularities on power sector due to which we are unable to provide cheap electricity to industry.”

The prime minister maintained that due to his government’s successful policies the country’s primary budget have been balanced, saying “if you exclude loan payments there is no deficit in the budget anymore”.

Speaking about the hike in the prices of sugar and wheat, the premier acknowledged that the people are forced to pay higher prices for the basic commodities due to monopoly of cartels in these sectors.

“… But I can assure that I am not part of any cartel like past rulers who had their own sugar mills and formulated policies which favoured them instead of the masses,” he added.

He further said that no matter what his government will succumb to the blackmailing of cartels and will take them to the task.

Imran said that his dream of a ‘New Pakistan’ would not be complete unless the mafias and cartels were eliminated.

“It is the government’s responsibility to protect the interests of public and it is my mission to fight the mafias,” he said when asked to comment on unchecked price of sugar in the country.

He regretted that the elite culture prevailed in the country, where the rich avoided taxes and the businessmen got rebates in the name of exports.

When asked about the involvement of Jehangir Tareen in the sugar crisis being the owner of mills, the prime minister said he was hurt to see his name in the Sugar Inquiry Commission’s report, as he was very close to him and in the forefront of his struggle against the mafias.

It was a difficult decision for him since “a leader is always supposed to be Sadiq and Ameen (truthful and trustworthy)”, he added. Making profit by a business was not bad, but profiteering by cartels was not acceptable, he further said.

The prime minister pointed out that during the forensic investigation, the team led by Wajid Zia was threatened by the Sugar Mills Association.

He said that it was found that the frontmen of brokers gave very little to the farmers of their produce while maintaining duplicate account books.

Imran said that the mafias had the clout and power as they even tried to get a court stay on the Commission’s report.

“When you take on cartels, they fight back,” he said, adding, “It is the mission of my life to fight the mafias, who do not pay taxes, yet make huge profits.”

He said it was discovered that a huge quantity of sugar was being exported to Afghanistan, which did not have such a high demand. There were also reports of sugar being hoarded in Punjab, against which strict action would be taken, he added.

Talking about the opposition, Imran said that when the government moved the bills related to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to curb money laundering, the opposition started talking about amending the laws of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to pressurise the government.

Regarding economic instability, the prime minister said that the current account deficit of $20 billion was the biggest challenge as it caused currency devaluation. Corrective measures were taken to bring it down to $3 billion, he added.

One of the steps was to squeeze the expenditures for economic stability, he said, adding that currently the government had achieved the balance of primary budget.

Regarding the energy crisis, Imran Khan said Pakistan was generating the most expensive electricity due to the power contracts inked by the previous governments for kickbacks.

The recent agreement of his government with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), he said, would help overcome the problems of power sector. The future of industries in the country was linked with cheap electricity generation, he added.

He said that the government was also working on public sector power plants and a comprehensive power policy would be revealed in two weeks.

About the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister said that the strategy of smart lockdown had helped overcome the challenge. “When the vision is to uplift the poor, then there are special blessings from Allah Almighty,” he said, adding many countries, including the neighbouring India, had opted for a complete lockdown that increased poverty.

He mentioned that his Special Assistant on Social Welfare Dr Sania Nishtar launched the Ehsaas programme under which financial assistance was given to the poor and deserving regardless of their political affiliations. Even the concept behind opening of the construction sector during the pandemic was to provide a window of earning to labourers and daily wagers, he added.

When asked about the possibility of diplomatic relations with Israel, the premier said that Pakistan will never accept Israel until a two-state solution is achieved and the Palestinians are given a sovereign state.

Regarding Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia, he said that Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia are intact and every country has its own foreign police, therefore, it is not necessary that the kingdom would abide by Pakistan’s vision.

When asked about Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Imran said that when Nawaz became the chief minister of Punjab in 1985, he could not address a press conference smoothly.

The prime minister rejected the recent reports of corruption against the Punjab chief minister about allegedly granting liqour permits for a bribe, saying he had got the matter investigated by an intelligence agency.

“I got reports from IB (Intelligence Bureau) on Usman Buzdar. I wonder as to why NAB is investigating. There is nothing in it,” he said.

“If I don’t involve in corruption, how can I let any one else in my party or government to mint money illegally,” he added.

He said that allegations were one-sided as Buzdar was not a media savvy person and did not defend himself at public platforms. “A long list of contenders for the post of chief minister even from within the party” were behind it, he regretted.

The prime minister said the performance of Punjab government was ahead of all, citing ease of doing business and construction projects.

Regarding the condition of Karachi, the prime minister said that large cities need local governments and unless a functional local government is in place, things cannot improve. He said that he has submitted a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) in this regard as well.