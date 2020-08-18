Hypocrisy in global politics

The world ignores Kashmir at its own peril

Notwithstanding the fact that the nations signatory to the UN Charter─ particularly the powerful ones─ never tire of pronouncing their adherence to the principles enshrined in it, the reality is that they invariably are guided by their own self-defined national and strategic interests in firming up their responses to the bilateral and global issues. Their selective application of the principles of UN Charter is the real cause of the inability of the UN to end wars and conflicts and deal effectively with other challenges like terrorism in an indiscriminate manner.

The Palestinian and Kashmir issue are classic examples of hypocrisy permeating the global politics. It is because of the global politics that the UN resolutions on both these issues remain un-implemented, and the perpetrators of oppression and usurpers of the respective lands are at liberty to continue with their inhuman pursuits.

However, the conscience of these self-styled champions of human rights, democratic values and right to self-determination─ who never tire of crying hoarse from every convenient roof-top to announce their credentials in that regard─ makes a vociferous appearance when they feel the need to malign and denigrate their political opponents on the world stage in regards to the perceived violation of human rights and threats to democratic values.

It is undoubtedly a hypocritical world. The US and its western allies reacted angrily over the promulgation of the National Security Bill for Hong Kong by China in May 2020, which they said was a threat to fundamental political freedoms and civil liberties. They supported the movement against the bill and prompted the international community to re-evaluate their policies towards Hong Kong which they deemed was no longer autonomous. They are also showing grave concern about the situation in Belarus in the aftermath of the allegedly rigged elections and condemning the crackdown on the protesters, saying it was a threat to the democratic values and basic human rights.

However, they do not feel concerned and motivated to act against extra-judicial killings in Indian-Occupied Kashmir and the humanitarian crisis unfurling in the Valley after 5 August 2019. They are not bothered about more than 100,000 lives which have been lost during the freedom struggle since 1989, gangrapes of thousands of women and the existence of mass-graves in the Valley. It is not that they are not aware of it. But the fact is that they are not prepared to annoy India, which is not only a lucrative market for them but also their strategic partner and an important player in pursuing forward their ‘Contain-China’ policy.

The USA is a country which claims to be leading the fight against the global war on terrorism, and has even spent billions of dollars and sacrificed lives in the fight against it, but regrettably the effort has a selective hue. While it has kept continuously pressurizing Pakistan to do more in spite her efforts and indiscriminate action against all the terrorist entities bases on its soil─ dictated by her own geo-strategic interests to the quell terrorism─ it has never condemned the Indian involvement in incidents of terrorism in Pakistan.

The USA and India are strategic partners, and in obedience to her strategic and commercial interests, the former is prepared to cast aside all the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, international treaties and conventions. Pakistan has been under tremendous pressure by the USA to proscribe certain organizations for their alleged involvement in terrorism and even used its influence on the UN to have them declared terrorist entities. The USA also accepts the Indian narrative of cross-border terrorism which encourages India to continue with its state terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir. The repeal of article 370 of the Indian Constitution that ended the special status of Indian-Occupied Kashmir and its subsequent amalgamation in the Indian union through the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organization Act 2019, in blatant violation of the UN resolutions, also has not invoked any condemnation by the USA, except for muffled concern on the deteriorating situation in the Valley. The US media reported that India did take the USA into confidence before going ahead with her actions in Occupied Kashmir. The proposition is not surprising in view of the hypocritical posture of the USA.

US double standards are also reflected in signing the deal with India for transfer of civil nuclear technology to her in violation of the provisions of Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty, the push to make India a member of the NSG and the support that it is extending to make India a permanent member of the UNSC.

The USA and its western allies look the other way to the Indian oppression in Occupied Kashmir and its involvement in sponsoring terrorism within Pakistan, which is an irrefutable reality in view of the confessions made by Cdr Kalbhushan Jhadav, an Indian naval officer who was arrested in Pakistan and his subsequent conviction for espionage. It is pertinent to point out that the International Court of Justice where India filed a case for having his conviction quashed and his repatriation to India, did not challenge the grounds on which he was convicted but only asked Pakistan to accord consular access to India and completion of the legal formalities in regards to appeal against the sentence in consonance with its own laws. It clearly indicated that the grounds on which he was convicted were not objected to by the ICJ and Pakistan stood vindicated in that regard.

The indifference shown by the USA to the snowballing deterioration in the regional security situation due to the Indian actions in Occupied Kashmir and its continued belligerent posture against Pakistan, is actually encouraging India to continue its oppressive actions in the Valley and also persist with her aggressive designs against Pakistan. India under Modi, an adherent of the supremacist RSS ideology, is a real threat to the security of this region. Pakistan has repeatedly warned the world about the dangers lurking on the horizon.

Pakistan has also been warning the world about yet another false-flag operation. Indian aggressive designs against Pakistan are amply visible from continued violations of the ceasefire agreement between the two countries which is also a deliberate attempt to divert the world attention from what it is doing in Occupied Kashmir. Reportedly India has violated the ceasefire line agreement 1595 times during the current year.

Any aggressive action against Pakistan by India would surely provoke a matching response like the one on 26 February last year. One never knows what could transpire subsequently. Pakistan and India are nuclear powers and any clash between them could prove disastrous for the region and beyond. The situation warrants immediate attention by the United Nations as a peace-promoting world body before it is too late. The USA and its allies also need to look beyond their strategic interests and fulfill their obligations with regard to promoting world peace.