Helping the disabled

Another largely marginalised community in Pakistan that anyome hardly seems to talk about is the disabled community. However, with the increasing awareness, people try more and more to destigmatise the word, of its implication; that people with physical and mental disabilities are somehow less human, or are ‘abnormal’ when in reality anything becomes normal the moment we start accepting it, beyond the status quo.

To do so, ASL and Braille should be introduced in public places. Sign language should also be taught in households that do not have people who need it. Elevators should also be built to cater the physically handicapped.

To further normalise this, rather than making special needs school that are scarce in resources, and not as common, which further alienates the already marginalised people. Rather, the teachers should be better equipped to include disabled children. Another stigma that needs to be sorted is that, mental illnesses like autism, and ADHD etc. Which should be treated as such. An emotion inducing hashtag would be #mazoorhainlachaar nahi, it implies that yes while there is a disablity, that does not make them weak, and powerless. A tagline to assist it can be ‘our differences, should not hinder our lives’ which is what dissabled people go through everyday a physicality they cannot change, hindering their lives every turn, and it needs to change for the better.

Sakina Rizvi

Lahore