Govt set to launch portal to connect think tanks, academia with policymakers

ISLAMABAD: Federal government is about to launch an innovative portal to connect think tanks and academia with policymakers. The e-portal would help integrate think tanks across the country and enable them to contribute constructively towards government decisions and policy-making process. Dr Moeed W. Yusuf, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Security has also revived the Advisory Board of the National Security Committee (NSC). He chaired the Board’s meeting today at the Prime Minister’s Office.

National Security Committee (NSC) is the apex decision-making body on national security matters. The Advisory Board is a sub organ of the National Security Committees comprising leading think tanks who present recommendations for consideration of the NSC. The Board had not met since 2018.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA) of the NDU, Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), Center for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) and senior officials of National Security Division.

During the meeting, Moeed Yousaf said the Web portal will bridge the gap between the academia and the government, which was not done in the past, and will help the government make better policies. “The portal is the first of its kind anywhere in the region and speaks to the government’s commitment towards inclusive policymaking,” he said.

Yusuf was responding to the thorough exchange of views on the important role of various think tanks in the country in researching the challenges and opportunities facing Pakistan. The participants noted that over 100 think tanks were working in Pakistan, but not enough has been done to channelize their input. The SAPM confirmed the National Security Division’s desire to set this right.

Explaining the PM’s vision, Dr Moeed Yusuf said that the PM had a pro-people and pro-poor outlook towards national security. Dr Yusuf said that the concept of national security has evolved from its traditional connotation of border security to also encompass concepts such as human security, the welfare of the common citizen, economic security and environmental security. He said the Government had adopted a multifaceted approach to cater to all the facets of the national security. While the Western view has always unfairly cast Pakistan in a negative light, the reality is that all stakeholders are working together day and night to achieve true security for each common citizen. That is the target set by the Prime Minister, he added.