Frequent power failure

Respected Sir, Little space in your esteem newspaper could be useful enough to direct the attention of authorities concerned towards prolong hours of load shedding. No one can imagine life without electricity in modern days lying. However, this is one of the most pressing problems of our area. Every day we experience prolonged hours of electricity failure and despite bringing into the attention of concerned authorities but no improvement has emerged. Unannounced Power Failure bothers a great deal because it not only disturbs industrial growth but also domestic life. Students cannot concentrate on their studies and at night antisocial elements like snatchers take advantage of this situation. We request higher authorities to take serious note of it and look into the matter by shortening the period of power failure of our area.

ISBAH SIDDIQUI

KARACHI