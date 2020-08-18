Are we losing the night?

As the sun goes down in urban areas.the light go on .that night -time is growing brighter and more extensive. All this artificial light has an impact on the environment satellite image have revealed that earth’s artificially lit area is growing by more than 2℅ everyyear.it varies country to country but overall our night-time world is brightening. Research expected the wealthiest brightest nation to fade as they switched from sodium lamps to LEDs which do not appear as bright on the satellite view.instead from 2012 to 2016 many rich nation remained just as bright and urban bright spots in the UK And Europe grew evenbrighter.in some developing nations brightness in created dramatically from 2012 to 2016 .night- time especially bluer light from LEDs can affect our sleep and health.in environment it can change the behaviour of nocturnal animal.it could shift some of our planet’s seasonal patterns.

Attah and Azad Nodizi

Lahore