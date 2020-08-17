Two years of PTI’s rule

Dangers of making opposition desperate

It is incorrect to blame coronavirus alone for the country’s economic woes. Thanks the PTI’s incompetence in handling the economy during its first year in office, fiscal deficit in first three quarters peaked to five per cent of GDP as expenditures broke past records and revenue performance was the lowest almost in a decade. Last year imports shrank, exports stagnated, and FDI plummeted. This year PTI’s inability to comprehend the ways the hoarders and smugglers manipulate the prices in Pakistan led to rise in the prices of wheat, sugar and most of the commodities of daily use. What was left was accomplished by coronavirus

Coronavirus entered Pakistan through Iran due to the failure to arrange proper quarantine facilities in Taftan. A government out to please the religious lobby then allowed the Tablighi Jamaat to hold its multinational gathering in Raiwind thus further facilitating the spread of virus. The permissions given during Ramzan and Eid spread the pandemic all over the country. It goes to the government’s credit though that it has managed to bring down the number of positive cases and the death rate. Its failure to impose the SOPs and leaving everything to the people’s choice can again multiply infections. The government has to learn from other countries who after remaining coronavirus free for weeks are witnessing a spike in it

Unemployment on a massive scale not seen before combined with a spike in the prices of commodities of everyday use can act as a tinderbox.

Kashmir issue has been mishandled. Instead of raising the issue at world forums and international think tanks and displaying films about atrocities in IHK, PTI confined itself this year to holding walks in Pakistan and preaching to those at home who are already converted. FM Qureshi’s indiscreet remarks regarding Saudi Arabia have created a problem for Pakistan

The PTI has continued its policy of persecuting the opposition leaders through NAB. It has also bypassed the parliament to rule through ordinances; 33 this year compared to 6 last year. The PTI MNAs generally respond with personal attacks instead of giving convincing answers to those criticizing government policies.

This is making the opposition restive which can confine itself to parliament or take to the streets. Much will depend on the PTI’s behavior.