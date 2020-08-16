JUI-F launches campaign to form new alliance against PTI

ISLAMABAD: Disillusioned and disenchanted with the leadership of two major opposition parties – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has launched a campaign to form a new alliance of smaller opposition parties against the federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has launched a campaign to help woo the support of smaller opposition parties by forming an alliance which would work as pressure group against the PPP and the PML-N. In this regard, the JUI-F chief is in Peshawar where he has held several meetings with the leaders of the Awami National Party (ANP).

Reliable sources informed Pakistan Today that the Maulana has been contacting the leadership of smaller opposition parties to help form an alliance to build pressure on the leadership of both the PPP and PML-N to convince them launch an anti-government campaign.

“He believes that if Imran Khan is allowed to complete his five-year term, it would be difficult to defeat him in the next general election. He believes the recent successes at economic and international front including Kashmir policy may help PM Imran get another term. Hence, he wants to launch an anti-government drive to help topple the PTI government,” said a source privy to the details of the meeting held between the Maulana and Awami National Party (ANP) leader Iftikhar Hussain.

The source said that the Maulana Fazl was frustrated with the fact that despite repeated requests, the PPP and PML-N leaders were not agreeing to the agenda of the All Parties Conference (APC) of the opposition parties.

The source said that both the PPP and the PML-N leaders were not supporting the idea of another long march against the PTI government as both thought that the PTI government should be allowed to complete its five-year term.

“Both the PPP and PML-N leaders believe that giving five years to Imran Khan’s party would help eliminate the PTI but Maulana Fazl thinks otherwise. So, he is meeting with various parties to help build pressure on the two major opposition parties,” the source added.

DIFFERENCES BETWEEN PPP, PML-N ON APC AGENDA:

A source in the PML-N told this scribe that differences between the leaders of the PML-N and the PPP on agenda of the APC were a major cause of the delay in the APC.

“While the JUI-F and its smaller allies want the agenda of the APC should be to oust the PTI government, the PPP seeks an in-house change. For this the PPP wants anyone else from the PTI to take-over as prime minister. Moreover, the PPP may change its stance again as the PTI and PPP leadership only yesterday struck a new agreement to develop Karachi jointly. This agreement may change the entire political landscape,” the source added.

The source said that the PPP wants status-quo as any strong campaign against the federal government may bring an end to its own party’s rule in Sindh.

The source also said that on the contrary, PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif are not on the same page on new elections.

“Nawaz Sharif wants immediate and fresh elections in Pakistan – a demand Shehbaz Sharif, Khwaja Asif and other party leaders do not support. Shehbaz and his allies support an in-house change in the center and the Punjab as dissolving the current assemblies may create support for Imran Khan,” the source added.

The source said that Nawaz may prevail on Shehbaz and company and Maryam Nawaz had actually launched a fresh campaign against the federal government through the stone-pelting on the police officials during her appearance at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The source said that Nawaz even can go to the extent to accept a prime minister from the PPP in case of an in-house change at the center but the PPP leadership is reluctant.

“Due to such complexities, Bilawal and Shehbaz are not supporting the idea to convening an APC and the matter is put to the backburner,” the source added.

SMALLER PARTIES HAVE LITTLE OR NO STAKES IN THE NA:

A source in the PPP told Pakistan Today that the smaller parties have no or little stakes in the current setup and hence they wanted to dissolve the National and Provincial Assemblies for their own sake which reflects a selfish approach.

Asked to explain, the PPP leader said that other than the JUI-F, other smaller parties like ANP has only one member in the NA while the Pashtunkwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), National Party (NP) and the likes have no representation.

“Their demand for immediate fresh elections reflects selfish attitude. We believe ion democratic norms and would not support any undemocratic move. We had also opposed such demands from PTI and PML-N in the past. How can we support any such demand now,” the PPP leader said requesting not being identified.

“The move by Maulana Fazl reflects greed for power as his party suffered defeat in across the country. JUI-F is not a part of any government in the center or in the provinces. We will have to deliver our people in Sindh so we are not supporting his adventurism,” the PPP leader asserted.

PPP BLAMES PML-N FOR DELAY IN APC:

When contacted, Haider Zaman Qureshi, central secretary finance of the PPP told Pakistan Today that Shehbaz Sharif is the leader of opposition, who had assured to hold APC meeting.

“Delay on part of PML-N is lending support to theories that the PML-N has an underlying hidden arrangement with the PTI. Maulana Fazl can blame the PPP or PML-N if he wants to … but the matter of fact is that the opposition parties extended political support in his long march last year despite the fact Maulana Fazl never shared his real plan or post plan agenda, ” the PPP leader said.

He said the PPP will make efforts to keep opposition united and exert pressure on PTI to improve governance as well as forge consensus on road map on getting rid of PTI govt in federal and in Punjab.

“It looks the PML-N may be internally confused or not clear on their strategy. If APC is not hosted by PML-N, in such a case the PPP will work on alternative strategy advised by our CEC to leadership which may result in exposure of ‘PTI-PML-N Muk-Mukka’,” concluded the PPP leader.

PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said that the opposition leader had promised to convene it soon after Eid but he has not done so yet. “Why, I really do not know. But not convening APC creates doubts and misgivings, which should best be avoided. PPP has thus far avoided convening APC on its own as that would not give good optics about opposition unity,” he said.

Pakistan Today tried contacting PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb but no response was received till the filing of this report.