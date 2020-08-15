Shireen Mazari criticises Foreign Office for ‘letting Kashmiris, PM Imran down’

–‘Had Foreign Office taken appropriate action, the world would certainly have listened to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue’

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, in a rare rebuke of the Foreign Office on Saturday, said that it had “let Kashmiris and Prime Minister Imran Khan down” in their struggle for the Kashmir cause.

Addressing a function in Islamabad, Mazari said that it was through the prime minister’s “single-handed efforts” that the narrative surrounding Kashmir changed in the global arena.

“If the Foreign Office had carried forward the prime minister’s narrative, the situation would have been vastly different today,” said the minister.

Mazari said that no matter the world’s politics, had the Foreign Office taken action, the world would certainly have listened to Pakistan on the issue.

“But our diplomats chose leisurely hotel stays, dressing in three-piece suits and heavily starched clothes and speaking over the telephone,” she added.

The minister questioned how a country like Burkina Faso “has more diplomatic clout” than Pakistan, as it managed to get a resolution passed by the United Nations Human Rights Council against police brutality in the United States in the wake of protests against George Floyd’s murder.

“We have to move away from traditional diplomacy and for that we need to adopt modern methods.

“The Kashmiri struggle is a just struggle. Indian occupation forces are using the debasement of women as a political tool,” the minister stated.

She said our response in the matter needs a major revamp if our voice against such atrocities is to go to the far reaches of the world.