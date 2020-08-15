Remembering Abdul Qadir 

One of the greatest leg spinners of all time, Abdul Qadir who passed aways last year, has been awarded with SItara-e- Imtiaz by the honorable President. Qadir has been awarded in recognition to his remarkable services in the field of sports.

Leg Spinner Qadir was considered as the leading leg spinner of his era, who paved the way for leg spinners in One day cricket. By performing magnificently in the middle overs of the game, he made international cricketers realize the importance of a leg Spinner in ODI cricket.

His performance in Test cricket for Pakistan was also beaming, his googly was a mystery for batsmen who preferred to give away their wickets rather than resisting long against his bowling. He took 236 in 67 test matches and he was the first spin bowler of Pakistan to take 200 wickets in test cricket. Great Australian leg Spinner Shane warne called Qadir his teacher and mentor who contributed significantly in improving his bowling skills

He also rendered his services as the chief selector of Pakistan team, the team selected by him won T-Twenty World Cup in 2009 under the captaincy of Yonus Khan. He was a strict man who always wanted merit to prevail in the selection process of the team and that is why he was always a tough man to handle.

On his demise his colleagues including Prime minister Imran Khan and many international cricketers paid him homage with a heavy heart and called him a Magician of Spin Bowling.

Kamran Khamiso Khawaja

Sujawal