Passengers seen vandalising BRT Peshawar a day after inauguration

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated PTI’s landmark project of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations on Friday which was seen being vandalised by unruly passengers in a video that went viral recently.

The video that went viral on social media showed a man climbing the top of a BRT bus, and a crowd of people can be seen jumping over the barricades placed around the routes of the buses.

The video further shows passengers entering the premises illegally without travel cards and new buses with torn seats.

Imran Khan had inaugurated this project a day ago and had said that while he previously had reservations about transit projects, former chief minister KP Pervaiz Khattak had ultimately eased his concerns.

“A good transport system benefits everyone,” said the prime minister, hoping BRT will reduce commute costs for daily travelers.

“Our aim is to make the lives of common people easier. The cost of Rs10 to 50 is enough and doable by daily wagers,” said PM Imran.

He said that special tickets for students will be introduced to make it easy not their pockets and to help them with their mobility.

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction over the eco-friendly aspect of BRT, informing that the buses are being run on a hybrid fuel source that will be ecofriendly.

Police deployed across BRT stations:

SSP Operations Peshawar, in a statement today, said that police personnel has been deployed across all the stations of the newly-inaugurated BRT service.

The official said that every station will have four policemen for its security, adding that 240 personnel will be deployed for the project in two shifts.

“Police will also patrol to deal with any untoward situation”, said the SSP, adding that the focal person will be monitoring things from the control room of the BRT.

Rs70 billion BRT project:

The Rs70 billion BRT project consists of a 27.5km main track and 31 stations, while the length of the feeder routes is 62km and has 146 stops.

The main track is connected to seven different areas of the city so that the people can travel from their areas in small buses to reach the main route. Three mega commercial plazas will be completed as part of the project in June 2021, but the bus parking areas are ready.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and AFD had provided loans amounting to $593 million loans for the project, while the remaining amount was provided by the provincial government.