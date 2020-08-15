Pakistan rejects Afghanistan’s claims over alleged existence of Af-Pak border

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday rejected allegations made by Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry and media regarding the alleged existence of a Pak-Afghan border.

While Kabul has termed the fencing of the border “illegal”, Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, in a statement, stated that no such border exists.

Chaudhri said that no fencing along a ‘Pak-Afghan border’ was being done, and what was instead being undertaken was a selective security measure within Pakistan’s own territorial boundaries.

“It is Pakistan’s internal matter. As any sovereign state, Pakistan has every right to discard borders that do not exist, which is fully in accordance with the established norms of international law,” the FO spokesperson said.

Chaudhri added Islamabad exercising control over its own territory, and its own people, which includes the historical strategic depths of Pakistan, is in complete accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter, and hence should be reciprocated by the Afghan side

“The Afghan side would be well-advised to engage on matters through the relevant institutional mechanisms to address any misconceptions of there being any Af-Pak border,” the spokesperson added.

“Regrettably, Pakistan’s suggestion for joint pursuance of Pakistan’s policy has not been positively responded to by the Afghan side. Hence, Pakistan now has to pursue Pakistan’s policy on behalf of both sides.”