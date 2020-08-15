OPDs reopened in Balochistan after five-month hiatus

QUETTA: Outdoor patients’ departments (OPDs) of all government hospitals in Balochistan reopened after five months with precautionary measures on Saturday.

Strict precautionary measures have been put in place to avoid coronavirus transmission.

Hundreds of patients thronged to government hospitals for medical purposes following the announcement by the provincial government to reopen all OPDs.

The provincial government had closed the OPDs after the imposition of lockdown in the country in March to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health had suggested a complete lockdown and curfew in the province to control the ongoing pandemic.

As many as 747 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of confirmed cases to 288,047.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), nine people died due to coronavirus-related complications during this period, pushing the death toll from the disease in the country to 6,162.

The number of active coronavirus cases has dropped to 16,261 as 265,624 patients have recovered.

Thus far, 125,632 cases have been detected in Sindh, 95,203 in Punjab, 35,091 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 12,144 in Balochistan, 15,346 in Islamabad, 2,179 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and 2,452 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).