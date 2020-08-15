NAB placed names of 261 accused on ECL in year 2019

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday released a yearly performance report, stating that overall names of 1,037 personalities are put on Exit Control List (ECL) over corruption charges.

The report revealed that the names of as many as 261 accused facing corruption charges were placed on ECL in the year 2019.

As per the report, names of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders, Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Hamza Shehbaz were placed on ECL.

In addition, Akram Durrani, Faryal Talpur, Sharjeel Memon, Agha Siraj Durrani, Anwar Majeed, and Abdul Ghani Majeed were also found on the list. Names of 42 people including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were removed from ECL in the year 2019.

Earlier this week, NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal had said that the international institutions had lauded the performance of the accountability watchdog against corrupt practices.

A gallop survey also found that 59pc of the people in the country have confidence in NAB, he had said while negating aspersions cast on the performance of the accountability watchdog.

He said that the NAB was a focal person under a convention of the United Nations (UN) and even China has signed MoU with them with regard to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.