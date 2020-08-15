K-Electric announces up to seven hours of load-shedding in port city

KARACHI: Karachi’s sole power supplier, K-Electric, has announced that there would be up to seven hours of load-shedding in different areas of the port city every day.

Different parts of Baldia Town will experience load-shedding of two hours at least three times a day. Malir to experience two hours of load-shedding thrice a day. Shah Faisal Colony to experience two hours load-shedding three times a day.

Parts of Clifton, Auto Road, Mandra Chowk, Poonawala, Kemari Center, and Shireen Jinnah Colony, to experience a power outage for two and a half hours three times a day, whereas in the FB Area, there would be load-shedding of for a total seven and a half hours in four intervals (power will go three times for two hours and then for half an hour in the middle).

K-Electric has said that load-shedding of up to seven areas will be done in areas where power theft is common.

The company’s spokesperson has denied the reports of unannounced load-shedding in the city.

The spokesperson said that power is being supplied to Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Orangi Town, Baldia Town, Lyari, and Kemari. The spokesperson said that it was inappropriate to compare power outages because of technical faults with load-shedding, adding that registered users are told in advance about the outages.

The spokesperson further said that billing is being done in accordance with the rules and regulations laid down by the regulator. For complaints related to electricity, users can dial 118 or approach K-Electric on social media.