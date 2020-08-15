Jinnah remembered

“If the Muslim League had 100 Gandhis and 200 Azads and Congress had only one Jinnah, then India would not have been divided!” These words were stated by Vijay Lakshmi Pandit, a prominent figure of undivided India and Sister of Nehru.

That statement had made the fact clear that how much Jinnah was important for the Muslims of the Subcontinent. He fought the case of Muslims and won it. Jinnah was probably the first leader who told the world that a country can be founded without waging war.

As a young politician he took some time to grasp the importance of two nation theory but later on he became a firm believer of it. Being a man of his own principles Jinnah always believed that one day Pakistan would be a reality and his commitment, firm determination and visionary slant led the muslims to glory.

He was so attached to his vision that he urged his doctor not to disclose the secret of his ailment otherwise it would be almost impossible for the Muslims of the Subcontinent to acquire a separate homeland for themselves and coming generations.

Kamran Khamiso