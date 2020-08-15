‘Israel exists, Muslim Ummah does not,’ Muslim states told

NONEXISTENT POSITION – Israel, a Jewish state in western Asia, located on the southeastern shore of the Mediterranean Sea and the northern shore of the Red Sea, bordering Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, exists, Muslim states across the world were separately, and individually, reminded on Thursday.

A Muslim ummah, based on the unification of Muslim countries the world over and the entire populace linked to that particular religion, forming one larger Pan-Islamic nation encompassing every member of the religious community and all states formed on that identity, does not exist, they were further reminded.

If Muslims formed one nation or ummah, the many Muslim Arab countries would’ve formed a single larger, sovereign, entity, was one of the many arguments intangibly sent across the Muslim states.

Similarly, a more localised argument was sent in the general direction of Pakistan. The observation noted that its bordering Muslim countries, Afghanistan and Iran, not only exist as separate states, but have been antagonistic to Pakistan for decades.

“Let’s not even get started on Bangladesh,” Pakistan was further told.