Ignoring the facts

Nowadays, most businesses are competing to execute the technological system to improve the growth of transactions. However, most of them aren’t aware, some of them haven’t the knowledge to implement the computers; excel or other software to manage the accounts and other activities. Companies who have the higher market share and unlimited capacities of growth like Walmart, P&G, Sapphire, and Unilever are the most common examples and more than half the population uses their products. Amazon, Daraz, and other online services offering the best qualities of products and satisfies the customer needs. Even some of the online channels opened the small areas to read the books, just to maintain the good environment.

Considering the whole structure, developing all these things are expensive for a common person for those who run the kiriyana shops, small shops of clothes in streets, small hospitals in cities, and small shops who work as wholesaler or retailer. Even they don’t build computers in their shops. More than half are growing in terms of profit, investments and involvement in contracts. Just because of less awareness they don’t know how to run the excel programs or other system of computers to save time. And every graduate is interested in finding a better place like CEO, manager and so on. And they choose foreign countries or cities other than domestic one to do the better job.

No doubt, everyone is studying to improve their lifestyle. However, we are unable to see the real facts. Day by day, the ratio of unemployment is going to increase, which increases the chances of robbery, illegal activities, inequality and poverty. Directly or indirectly it may leave an impact on all factors.

Moreover, Many people don’t have a job and are searching on many websites. More then half the person’s personality isn’t match with suitable requirements, hence they discourage and sit in their own homes. It is better to start their own business but for every business experience is the necessity. Hence for getting the experience there is the need for a job.

Hence, freshers or others don't find the jobs they can start their career with in their own cities, they have the opportunity to implement the study work in practical life. Instead of relying and sitting in homes it is better to find work in small shops even small hospitals where we go or cross regularly haven't built computer systems. Not because of money but lack of proper knowledge. Slowly and gradually, It isn't just reduces the unemployment level but also encourages the growth of the city which ads toward the growth of the whole country.

Ragni Lund

Daharki