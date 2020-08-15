Efforts underway to revamp health facilities in eight districts: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that under the Prime Minister Health Initiative, work on revamping of health facilities is underway in eight districts.

She said this while talking to the Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Saturday.

Dr Faisal Sultan and Dr Yasmin Rashid discussed progress on the Prime Minister Health Initiative, expansion in nursing colleges, and other key health interventions initiated by the government.

Dr Yasmin Rashid gave a detailed update on the healthcare facilities provided in Punjab and the progress on mother and child hospitals as well as other special initiatives.

The provincial health minister said, “We are taking targeted steps to enhance the performance and capacity of nursing institutions. At basic health units, rural health centers, and tehsil headquarters, 1,710 nutrition supervisors are providing services to address the issue of malnutrition.”

Similarly, nutrition support services are being provided at 58 district headquarters and tehsil headquarters level hospitals. At the community level, over 43,000 lady health workers are providing services at the grassroots level.

She maintained that at Punjab’s public sector hospitals, doctors and paramedical staff have worked day and night for treatment of corona patients.

Under the Prime Minister Health Initiative, work on the revamping of health facilities is underway in eight districts.

Dr Faisal Sultan said the federal and provincial governments will jointly work to provide services to mothers and children facing malnutrition. The federal government will call a meeting of the provinces to address their concerns on PC-1 of nutrition, he added.

He said the federal government will support provinces in international training of faculty members of nursing institutions. The measures for improvement in healthcare service delivery in Punjab are praiseworthy, he said

Chairman Prime Minister Task Force Dr Nausherwan Burki, Dr Asim, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Awan, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Captain (r) Usman Youis, Special Secretaries Silwat Saeed, Ajmal Bhatti and Nadir Chatha, Additional Secretary Dr Salman Shahid, Dr Akhtar Rashid, Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, and other senior officials attended the meeting.