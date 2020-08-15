Double-decker bus service between Islamabad, Rawalpindi makes trial run

ISLAMABAD: On the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, a test trial of double-decker bus service was conducted in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to details, the Punjab Tourism Development Corporation, with the coordination of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), started a test drive of double-decker bus service on the occasion of Independence Day, celebrated across Pakistan yesterday.

Adviser to CM Punjab for Horticulture & Tourism Asif Mehmood, MPA Farah Agha, PHA officials, others were present on the occasion.

Addressing to the participants, the adviser said that the double-decker bus service would be started next week in twin cities. The objective of the service is to promote tourism; to invite local and foreign tourists to enjoy the culture and scenery of the twin cities, he added.

“The Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) will operate the buses,” he said, adding the construction work of the main terminal at Allama Iqbal Park double road has entered the final stage.

Initially, two buses will be operated and local people can benefit from this plan, he further added.

In Islamabad, the tourists will visit different tourist spots including the Faisal Mosque, Marghrzar Zoo, Daman-e-Koh, Constitution Avenue, Lok Virsa, Pakistan Museum of Natural History, and Shakarparian.