﻿ CPEC Authority launches internship programme for youth | Pakistan Today

CPEC Authority launches internship programme for youth

by APP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Saturday announced the launch of a three-month internship aimed at human and social development.

In a series of tweets, Bajwa said in the spirit of youth empowerment, CPEC has offered the youth an opportunity to develop skills and experiences that would allow the country to grow and prosper in the future.

With 60 per cent of the population falling under the youth category, a tremendous opportunity exists to develop young leaders with maximum productivity vis-à-vis other regional economies, he said.

