CPEC Authority launches internship programme for youth

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Saturday announced the launch of a three-month internship aimed at human and social development.

In a series of tweets, Bajwa said in the spirit of youth empowerment, CPEC has offered the youth an opportunity to develop skills and experiences that would allow the country to grow and prosper in the future.

In the spirit of Youth empowerment/to develop young leaders,We announce to offer an opportunity to you to join #CPEC specific internship for 3 months-brochure for first internship of series attached,all eligible Pakistanis can apply.2/2 #CPECMakingProgress pic.twitter.com/xPjbIdzy7Q — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) August 15, 2020

With 60 per cent of the population falling under the youth category, a tremendous opportunity exists to develop young leaders with maximum productivity vis-à-vis other regional economies, he said.