CM Buzdar enjoys full support of PM Imran: Sheikh Rasheed

–Minister blames Maryam Nawaz for ruining his father’s political career

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is not going anywhere and that he enjoys the complete support of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sheikh Rashid, while talking to media persons, criticized the opposition parties and said that opposition only wants NRO, and their demand for the abolishment of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was, in fact, an effort to divert people’s attention from their corruption cases.

The minister claimed that vans from Islamabad were rented to participate in the procession of Maryam Nawaz’s hearing before NAB. He blamed Maryam Nawaz for ruining his father’s political career.

He also claimed the [NAB] case against Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was very serious.

Talking about the economic situation of the country, the minister said that the economy was on the road to recovery, as stock exchange and industry were showing positive signs.

He also lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s coronavirus response, saying that the government’s strategy of smart lockdown proved successful.

On railway workings, he announced that 10 more trains would start running from August 17, adding that a high-level official from China is expected to attend the historic inauguration of the ML-1 project. “The ML-1 project, credit of which goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan, will prove to be a game changer for Pakistan.”