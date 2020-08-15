86 overseas Pakistanis honoured for role in Covid-19 fight

ISLAMABAD: As part of his initiative to reach out to overseas Pakistanis, and in the context of Independence Day celebrations, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi honoured 86 overseas Pakistanis for contributing to combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a press statement issued on Saturday, individuals and organizations that had assisted in alleviating the suffering of humanity during these challenging times in any form or manner are recognized for their efforts.

Categories of honourees included those being recognized posthumously; medical professionals; donors; facilitators and associations.

While interacting with the honourees at a webinar hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the foreign minister underlined that overseas Pakistanis are an important asset for the country. Lauding their exceptional selflessness and generosity, he noted that their acts of kindness, performed without any consideration for reward or recognition, in the face of difficult circumstances, exemplified the true nature and spirit of the Pakistani nation.

He declared such individuals and groups of Pakistanis to be the heroes of the nation and the real ambassadors of the country.

The foreign minister apprised participants of the steps taken by the government to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, including inter alia, the policy of TTQ (testing, tracing and quarantine) and smart lockdowns, a stimulus to select industries; financial relief to the underprivileged in the shape of the Ehsas programme, and expediting the repatriation of over 412,000 Pakistanis from abroad through 478 special flights.

He thanked overseas Pakistanis for contributing to the efforts. Pakistan was faring better than regional peers, and was being cited as a success story in the fight against the pandemic, he noted.

Foreign Minister Qureshi interacted with the families of two deceased medical personnel, based in the UK and Saudi Arabia respectively, who had laid down their lives while serving patients. He also held brief dialogues with heads of Pakistani community organizations in various countries.

The Foreign Minister’s Honours List is being launched as part of Vision Foreign Office, aimed at expanding the reach and interaction of the institution with key stakeholders. The honours list, along with a gist of contributions can be accessed at the ministry’s official website.