In a historic decision reached after much compromise, the United Arab Emirates and Israel have reached an understanding brokered by the United States.

In a quid pro quo, the UAE will have to recognise the state of Israel, while the UAE will also have to reciprocate by legitimising Israel’s existing illegal settlements in the West Bank.

Delegations from Israel and the United Arab Emirates will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding the establishment of reciprocal embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit.

“I would like to thank US President Trump for facilitating this historic agreement,” said Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE foreign minister. “For eking out a consensus that is acceptable to both the UAE and UAE.”

The move has been met with mixed criticism across the world.

“By signing a deal to normalise with Israel,” tweeted Pakistani foreign affairs, PIA, education and urban waste management expert Mosharraf Zaidi. “The UAE slows Israeli expansionism in the West Bank.”

“Resuming doing whatever it wants after two months also qualified as slowing down,” he said.

“To both the Israeli and Emirati governments, I would like to say that I wish them well, know Excel and MS Word, am a team player and can work under tough conditions. Mosharraf with an O on Link’dIn.”