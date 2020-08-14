UAE-Israel deal to have far-reaching implications: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday termed the historic UAE-Israel deal as a development with far-reaching implications.

The Foreign Office (FO), in the statement said, “We have noted the joint statement announcing agreement of UAE and Israel to have full normalisation of relations. This is a development with far-reaching implications.”

“Pakistan has an abiding commitment to the full realisation of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination. Peace and stability in the Middle East region is also Pakistan’s key priority,” read the statement.

Reiterating Pakistan’s long-standing stance on the issue for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the region, the FO said, “Pakistan has consistently supported a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant UN [United Nations] and OIC [Organisation of Islamic Cooperation] resolutions as well as international law.”

“Pakistan’s approach will be guided by our evaluation of how Palestinians’ rights and aspirations are upheld and how regional peace, security and stability are preserved,” the statement concluded.