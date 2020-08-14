SOPs for reopening institutions

Earlier on July 9, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had announced to reopen educational institutions from September 15 with strict enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs).Addressing a press conference here in Islamabad, the education minister had said that the government had decided to resume educational activities from September 15 and provinces had been asked to formulate SOPs for school’s reopening in this regard.It further states that all the people will have to wear face masks and morning assemblies are also banned. Vans [meant for pick and drop] will leave 50 per cent of seats vacant in order to maintain social distancing. Only 30pc of students will be allowed to reside in hostels. All the staff and students will also have to wash hands and educational institutes will ensure availability of soap and sanitiser.The notification says students and staff members of educational institutions suffering from any respiratory disease will have to stay at their homes.The educational institutes will have to launch cleanliness and disinfection drive on their premises three days before opening of the campuses.The institutes will also be disinfected on a daily basis and six feet social distance will be ensured on their premises.It says students will not be allowed handshake. Students and staff will ensure social distancing during entry and exit timings. Teachers will have to ensure social distancing during lectures and students will have to bring their lunch from homes. The institutes will make adequate arrangements for collection and disposal of solid waste.Body temperature of students will be checked with a thermal gun and a separate health logbook will be prepared for every student.The institutes will have to ensure display of awareness standees on Covid-19 prevention at entrances and in classrooms. Health professionals from neighbouring health facilities will be invited to conduct awareness sessions with parents, teachers and school health clubs. Teachers should conduct daily sessions on Covid-19 prevention and students may be tasked with preparing posters, speeches and essays on coronavirus.

Irfan Khan

Karachi