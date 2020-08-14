Punjab governor lays foundation of ‘Wall of Corona Heroes’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday laid the foundation of ‘Wall of Corona Heroes’ at Governor House, Lahore, to pay tribute to the frontline heroes against coronavirus whose pictures and names will be displayed on it.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Provincial Minister of Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam, Akhuwat Foundation Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib, Gohar Ejaz of APTMA, Board of Revenue Senior Member Babar Hayat Tarrar, Principal Secretary to Punjab Governor Dr Rashid Mansoor, Mia Talat, Kanwal Habib, Mia Saeed Dery Vala, Political Secretary Kashif Iqbal, Mian Anas Aslam, Raja Asad Iqbal, and Rao Amir among others attended the ceremony.

Talking to media after the foundation stone laying ceremony, Sarwar said, “We have been able to successfully control coronavirus under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan due to the mutual efforts of provincial and federal governments and cooperation of the public.”

He said that people from the health department have also played a pivotal role in containing the spread of coronavirus because they have offered their services on the frontline.

The governor said that the aim of building the wall of corona heroes is to pay tribute to the frontline soldiers against coronavirus. “This wall will be completed in almost 2 months. It will have pictures and names of all those people from various fields that have made contributions in curbing the spread of coronavirus in the country,” he said.

He also said that not a single penny will be spent from the provincial or federal government treasury. It will be built with the help of donations by affluent people.

Sarwar paid tribute to frontline fighters from the health department, security forces, and other fields who have given their services in the fight against coronavirus. He added that our utmost respect goes out to those heroes who laid their lives whilst fighting coronavirus on the frontline. He further said that those who risked their lives but continued working despite a pandemic are our real heroes.

Responding to a question, the governor said that those who would come to see the wall will enter from Al-Hamra Gate and a cafeteria will be established for them.

He said that during the coronavirus crisis, the government provided ration to over 1.5 million families, provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to healthcare staff under Punjab Development Network, and spent over 60 million rupees with support of generous donors, including contribution to prime minister’s relief fund.

Chohan said that history will always remember the incredible service of the governor during the coronavirus crisis with the help of affluent people who have made generous donations. He said that the federal, as well as provincial governments, are utilising all resources to provide relief to the public. He added that building the wall is a historic step and the corona heroes will always be remembered by generations to come.

Akhuwat Foundation Chairman Dr Saqib said that history is a witness that all Pakistanis have faced every hardship with unity. “Pakistanis have faced coronavirus with the same national spirit. We are grateful to Allah Almighty who gave us the courage and strength to stand by the poor sections of society during this time of crisis,” he said.

Gohar Ejaz of APTMA said that there is no greater service than the service of humanity. He said that we started a relief campaign with Punjab governor immediately after the coronavirus outbreak. “We will not let anyone die of hunger and poverty,” he said, adding that they stood by the deserving and underprivileged during the corona crisis and provided them with ration and other forms of relief. He further said that the Punjab governor played an exemplary role to provide relief to the public during the coronavirus crisis.

Before this ceremony, Governor Sarwar hoisted the flag in Government College University (GCU) to observe Independence Day. He also planted a sapling in connection with a tree plantation campaign. He inaugurated a medical centre in the university.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor paid tribute to soldiers of the Pakistan Army and other security forces for their priceless sacrifices and services for Pakistan. He also expressed solidarity with Kashmiris who are still struggling for freedom from illegal Indian occupation.