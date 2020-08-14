Monsoon destruction

A monsoon is a seasonal change in the direction of the prevailing, or strongest, winds of a region. Monsoons cause wet and dry seasons throughout much of the tropics.

Monsoon is likely to be start on July to September vanishing most important parts of country with the adequate rainfall. It has been active in most parts of Karachi now seeing the roads flooded and causes of unhygienic environment . It is to be consider a fact that every find rain destruction is hitting Pakistan very hardly especially the monsoon heavy rain and urban flooding. Karachi was the most affected city of Pakistan receiving monsoon ràin and the problems of sewerage hurts the residents very much. There is seen the mixture of rain water and sewerage making the situation harsh. Now we are taught to be alert by a monsoon warning and tropical storm in majority parts of Sindh and areas of Balochistan. From the 1st of July weather system is likely to interact with monsoon . The meteorological department has issued an alert for thunderstorms in more than a dozen . So therefore government should maintain the preparations of monsoon this time .

MIR MEHARULLAH MENGAL

KARACHI