BRT attracts influx of passengers on Independence Day

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s flagship Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project on Friday attracted a large number of passengers, including women, youth, children, and students, on the the country’s 73rd Independence Day.

BRT, which was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, received an overwhelming response from the citizens of Peshawar on the second day of its formal opening, and all its 220 hybrid air-conditioned buses remained jam-packed.

A great crowd of passengers was seen in BRT stations where people went to obtain ZU cards.

“BRT is a modern, safe, affordable, and comfortable mode of traveling that sparked widespread jubilations among residents of Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP), especially of Peshawar. BRT is a gift of PTI government for people of this historic city who faced great traffic congestion problems in the past,” said Sajid Khan, an official of government department waiting outside of Hasthnagri BRT station in a long queue to secure a ZU ticket.

He said that hundreds of thousands of government employees, students, patients, women, laborers, and daily wagers have started traveling in BRT, and the response of people was amazing.

BRT takes less than 45 minutes to reach the last station i.e Hayatabad from starting point Chamkani against about three hours taken by private Mazda buses and wagons on the said route.

Shahbaz Khan, an employee of a public sector corporation, was highly overjoyed after seeing the inauguration of BRT and termed it a gift of PTI government for people of Peshawar on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

He said that the fare of BRT was in the budget of a common man as people started enjoying quality traveling facility after a long time by paying only Rs10 for five kilometers distance and Rs50 for the whole Chamkani-Hayatabad Route against Rs70 charged by private Mazda buses and Wagons for the whole route.

He said that BRT was the long-awaited demand of people of Peshawar that was fulfilled by PM Imran on Thursday.

The special seats for disabled and women in BRT’s buses were its unique feature that was benefiting persons with disabilities, students, and patients immensely.

“I have traveled in BRT this morning with a great level of comfort and enjoyed free Wi-Fi service on the whole route,” said Shahbaz Khan. He urged the BRT administration to discourage the overloading of passengers in air-conditioned buses for the comfort of seated passengers.

Bahadar Khan, former Nazim, has also expressed happiness over the opening of BRT and termed its landmark project that would bring revolution in the transport sector in KP.

He said that hybrid buses would help control environmental pollution and enhance connectivity besides improving the punctuality of employees and students immensely.

He said that all propaganda of critics died after the inauguration of BRT, and such propagandist elements were now hiding faces to avoid the wrath of people.

He praised PM Imran for launching Peshawar BRT on August 13, one day before Independence Day, that doubled the joy of people of KP, especially of Peshawar. He said the opening of BRT was a historic day in the history of Peshawar.

The nazim said that problems of traffic jams, especially during morning and evening, would now come to an end, and people were enjoying free Wi-Fi and mobile charging facilities while traveling in hybrid environment-friendly buses.

Approximately 3,40,000 passengers were expected to travel in 220 state-of-the-art buses daily, while people of peripheries areas were being brought in 128 small buses plying on feeder routes to facilitate passengers to reach their respective destination in a safe, comfortable and affordable journey.