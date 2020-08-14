Aerial firing incidents on occasion of Independence Day injure 18 in Karachi

KARACHI: The aerial firing across the city in connection with the 73rd Independence Day injured as many as 18 people.

The people of the city poured to roads for Independence Day celebration while state of jubiliation gripped the city on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

On the other hand, the incidents of aerial firing were also reported throughout the city and 18 people sustained injuries.

The injured were brought to several hospitals of the city while the aerial firing incidents were reported in Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, New Karachi, North Karachi, FB area, Korangi, Lyari and many others.